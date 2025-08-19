A prolific shoplifter from Lancashire has been jailed after breaching a criminal behaviour order banning him from all B&M stores in the UK.

Stuart Astley, 43, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, was arrested on Monday in connection with a series of thefts from B&M and Co-Op stores in Skelmersdale and Upholland.

The offences took place between July 28 and August 7, 2025.

Astley was charged with three counts of shop theft and four breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

He was handed the order last month, which prohibits him from entering Tawd Valley Retail Park or any B&M store nationwide.

Appearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Astley pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to four months in prison.

PC Rebecca Birchall, from West Lancashire’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Retail crime can have a significant impact on businesses, shop staff and local communities.

“This case shows how seriously we are tackling it.

“We will continue to monitor those issued with Criminal Behaviour Orders and act swiftly if they reoffend, ensuring our shops remain safe places to work and visit.”

Astley’s conviction forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide crackdown on shoplifting.

The initiative involves hotspot patrols, high-visibility policing, and closer partnerships with retailers, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.