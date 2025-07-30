After a week of scattered showers and unsettled conditions, many in Lancashire are wondering if the weather will brighten up in time for the weekend.

Here’s how the forecast is shaping up:

Thursday (July 31)

While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend in Lancashire should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rain | Harshavardhan K

Expect a bright start with plenty of warm, sunny intervals throughout the day.

While a few isolated showers may affect parts of Cumbria, most areas across Lancashire should remain dry.

High: 20C | Low: 12C

Friday (August 1)

Another mostly dry day with occasional sunny spells.

It will feel breezy at times and temperatures will hover near or slightly below average.

A few light showers are possible but many areas will enjoy some warmth.

High: 19C | Low: 11C

Saturday (August 2)

The pick of the weekend - dry and sunny for much of the day, with cloud building into the evening.

High: 19C | Low: 13C

Sunday (August 3)

A cloudier day with rain pushing in from the northwest during the morning, though some sunny intervals may develop later.

High: 20C | Low: 13C

Monday (August 4):

Cloudy, with light rain expected by late morning.

High: 19C | Low: 13C

Tuesday (August 5):

Brightening up with sunny intervals.

High: 19C | Low: 11C

Summary:

The warmest and sunniest weather will likely be on Thursday and Saturday.

Sunday brings some rain, but brighter spells could follow.

While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rain.