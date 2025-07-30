Lancashire set for warm, sunny spells this weekend after week of showers and cooler weather

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 19:36 BST
After a week of scattered showers and unsettled conditions, many in Lancashire are wondering if the weather will brighten up in time for the weekend.

Here’s how the forecast is shaping up:

Thursday (July 31)

While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend in Lancashire should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rainplaceholder image
While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend in Lancashire should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rain | Harshavardhan K

Expect a bright start with plenty of warm, sunny intervals throughout the day.

While a few isolated showers may affect parts of Cumbria, most areas across Lancashire should remain dry.

High: 20C | Low: 12C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Friday (August 1)

Another mostly dry day with occasional sunny spells.

It will feel breezy at times and temperatures will hover near or slightly below average.

A few light showers are possible but many areas will enjoy some warmth.

High: 19C | Low: 11C

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Saturday (August 2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pick of the weekend - dry and sunny for much of the day, with cloud building into the evening.

High: 19C | Low: 13C

Sunday (August 3)

A cloudier day with rain pushing in from the northwest during the morning, though some sunny intervals may develop later.

High: 20C | Low: 13C

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Monday (August 4):

Cloudy, with light rain expected by late morning.

High: 19C | Low: 13C

Tuesday (August 5):

Brightening up with sunny intervals.

High: 19C | Low: 11C

Summary:

The warmest and sunniest weather will likely be on Thursday and Saturday.

Sunday brings some rain, but brighter spells could follow.

While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rain.

Related topics:LancashireHeatwaveWeather forecast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice