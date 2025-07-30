Lancashire set for warm, sunny spells this weekend after week of showers and cooler weather
Here’s how the forecast is shaping up:
Thursday (July 31)
Expect a bright start with plenty of warm, sunny intervals throughout the day.
While a few isolated showers may affect parts of Cumbria, most areas across Lancashire should remain dry.
High: 20C | Low: 12C
Friday (August 1)
Another mostly dry day with occasional sunny spells.
It will feel breezy at times and temperatures will hover near or slightly below average.
A few light showers are possible but many areas will enjoy some warmth.
High: 19C | Low: 11C
Saturday (August 2)
The pick of the weekend - dry and sunny for much of the day, with cloud building into the evening.
High: 19C | Low: 13C
Sunday (August 3)
A cloudier day with rain pushing in from the northwest during the morning, though some sunny intervals may develop later.
High: 20C | Low: 13C
Monday (August 4):
Cloudy, with light rain expected by late morning.
High: 19C | Low: 13C
Tuesday (August 5):
Brightening up with sunny intervals.
High: 19C | Low: 11C
Summary:
The warmest and sunniest weather will likely be on Thursday and Saturday.
Sunday brings some rain, but brighter spells could follow.
While it won't be a heatwave, the weekend should offer some pleasant breaks from the recent rain.
