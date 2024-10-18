Lancashire seafood delicacy awarded special status - and how it helps you as a customer
Morecambe Bay Oysters, the UK’s largest hatchery, has gained the industry recognised Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) accreditation. Regarded as one of the most robust and stringently audited standards in the industry, it places the hatchery right at the forefront of responsible practices.
This particular certification means that products can now be tracked from the source right to the final customer.
What’s it all about?
In order to achieve ASC accreditation, it must be demonstrated that farming practices have no negative impact on biodiversity or the ecosystems in which they operate. Its farms do not use any harmful chemicals, and since marine life feed on naturally available plankton, no additional feed is required. Farming activities are conducted in a way that does not harm the sensitive ecosystems and habitats where they operate. These practices are carried out at levels that can be comfortably maintained, future proofing the business to tackle the challenges created by climate change and threats to food security.
Victor West, Managing Director at Associated Seafoods, said: “Our ASC accreditation is a significant milestone for Morecambe Bay Oysters, and reflects our commitment to sustainable aquaculture. We hope our farming practices not only support the health of local ecosystems, but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the industry.
“With Morecambe Bay being an environmentally and ecologically significant location, our accreditation holds particular importance, as the area has several special designations due to its role in supporting diverse wildlife and habitats. We are proud to produce delicious and nutritious local food that showcases the best of British aquaculture.
“Our oysters reflect the rich marine environment of Morecambe Bay, and the importance of offering consumers a product that both tastes great and is responsibly sourced. These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our committed team.”
