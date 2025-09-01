Lancashire schools term times 2025/2026: These are the 2025/26 term dates & holidays for Lancashire schools
We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools across Lancashire for the remainder of this school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
We strongly advise that parents/carers should check their child's individual school arrangements prior to making a commitment to a holiday or any other event as the dates set for each establishment may vary.
Schools are also asked to designate their five INSET days from within the number of openings provided.
2025/2026
Autumn Term 2025
Starts: Monday 1 September 2025
Half term: Monday 27 October- Friday 31 October 2025
Ends: Friday 19 December 2025
Spring Term 2026
Starts: Monday 5 January 2026
Half term: Monday 16 February - Friday 20 February 2026
Ends: on Friday 27 March 2026
Starts: Monday 13 April 2026
May Day: Monday 4 May 2026
Half term: Monday 25 May - Friday 29 May 2026
Ends: Monday 20 July 2026
Total number of openings - 195