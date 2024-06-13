Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fleetwood school which reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in a previous year is set to release a new Euro 2024 anthem.

Flakefleet Primary school caused a stir in 2019 when enthusiast youngsters brought an emotional David Walliams to tears during their chaotic but heartwarming performance of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

Dave McPartlin and pupils get in the mood for Euro 2024 | Third party

Since then, it has been viewed 40million times on YouTube].

Now, the Northfleet Avenue school and its inspiration head teacher, Dave McPartlin, are back with a dance track called Bring It Home.

They hope will that not only will the song help encourage England to win Euros 2024, but also raise money for children’s charity Magic Breakfast with all proceeds from downloads and streams going to this worthwhile cause.

The school will release the dance track, produced by UK techno duo Somatronic , tomorrow (Friday June 14) in video form - just in time for the tournament to kick off with Germany taking on Scotland in the opening match.

England’s opening match, against Serbia, is on Sunday at 8pm (GMT).

The patriotic school video sees kids and adults sporting painted faces, smoke flares, confetti canons and even the school dog, Mabel.

Flakefleet Primary School, which has a history of producing lively videos, has been working with Magic Breakfast since 2015 to provide a healthy, nutritious breakfast to those arriving too hungry to learn.

They are currently being offered to all in the school’s hall and recently opened community coffee shop.

Headteacher, Dave McPartlin, whose school mantra is ‘Dare To Dream’, said:“Families are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and too many children are going hungry.

“We all know what a difference a good start to the day makes for the children and are so grateful to Magic Breakfast who have provided free breakfasts for our children for many years now.

“We thought it was time to give something back, raise money for a cause close to our hearts and, hopefully, make people smile along the way.”

Lindsey MacDonald, Chief Executive of Magic Breakfast, added: added: “The effects of childhood morning hunger on our communities go beyond the school gates – they intensify inequality, health issues and continue the cycle of poverty in society.

“But, with the right help at the start of the school day, free school breakfasts can unlock children and young people's learning, health and opportunities.