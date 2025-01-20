Lancashire school looking into mystery smell which caused closures
A Fleetwood school is looking into the cause of a problem smell which caused the school to close last week.
St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Academy closed on Friday becasue of the issue.
The issue is thought to be unconnected to a problem smell at Fleetwood’s landfill site.
More to follow.
