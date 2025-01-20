Lancashire school looking into mystery smell which caused closures

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:38 BST
St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Primary School in FleetwoodSt Wulstan's & St Edmund's Primary School in Fleetwood
St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Primary School in Fleetwood | National World
A Fleetwood school is looking into the cause of a problem smell which caused the school to close last week.

St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Academy closed on Friday becasue of the issue.

The issue is thought to be unconnected to a problem smell at Fleetwood’s landfill site.

More to follow.

