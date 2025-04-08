Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced, with 61 lucky residents from Lancashire collectively winning a total of £730,000 in high-value prizes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from online casino guide CritiqueJeu analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) following the April Premium Bonds prize draw.

One fortunate person in Lancashire won an impressive £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61 lucky residents from Lancashire collectively winning a total of £730,000 in high-value prizes. | Alaur Rahman

Alongside the six-figure prize, four people in Lancashire won £50,000, four won £25,000 and 14 won £10,000.

Of the 61 winners from Lancashire, the average Premium Bonds holding amount was £40,337.

Nationally, there were 1,335 winners of high-value prizes in April.

A total of £41,200,000 was won by 2,902 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two lucky individuals claimed the £1m jackpot, 78 won £100,000, 158 claimed £50,000, 313 secured £25,000 and 784 took home £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 held, was Cornwall and Isles of Scilly where winners received £10,000 with only £10,010 in holdings - £999 for every £1,000 held.

Paul Lenglet, Co-Founder and Editor of CritiqueJeu, said: “The Premium Bond winners this month took a safer investment approach at a time when saving money is paramount and saw their patience rewarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Premium Bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck but can provide plenty of excitement along the way.

“Not to mention high returns that will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month.”

How to Check if You've Won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are held every month, with prizes of up to £1,000,000 available.

To find out if you've ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to locate your holder’s information and visit the prize checker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll need your holder’s number, which can be found on your bond record or in the app.

Alternatively, you can use your NS&I number which is available on any correspondence about your bonds.

Check your account via the NS&I website.