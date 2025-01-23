Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire prison staff have lodged 637 assault claims against inmates over the past five years.

Accident Claims obtained figures showing that since 2019, staff claims against prisons in Lancashire have cost over £2.3m.

There are currently five prisons in the county: HMP Garth, HMP Kirkham, HMP Lancaster Farms, HMP Preston, and HMP Wymott.

Assaults on prison staff by inmates continues to rise with at least eight assaults per day. | ronstik

Despite prisons having processes designed to minimise the risk of injury to prison officers whilst they are at work, there are times when these processes fail, and an accident or even an assault takes place.

Personal injury claims lodged by prison staff are often submitted for accidents such as slips and trips, muscle strains, or assaults by inmates while performing their duties.

A breakdown of the claims costs of Lancashire prisons from 2019-2024 shows a spike in the last year. | Accident Claims

To combat this, the UK government launched Operation Early Dawn in August 2024, an ‘early release scheme’ for prisons across England and Wales, as the total prison population reached an all-time high.

On September 10, around 1,700 convicts walked out of prison in England and Wales after serving 40 per cent of their sentence.

The increased prison population levels were often not matched by an increase in the number of prison staff, which has led to more pressure being piled on officers, such as the threat of more prisoner-on-guard assaults.

Over the past five years, claim costs totalled £2,317,066.80, with the highest amount in 2023/24 standing at £877,699.59.

The prison population has increased annually for the last 30 years, rising from 43,000 in 1994 to over 88,000 in 2024.

Despite this, the number of uniformed officers employed to care for and protect those committed by the Courts has remained almost static.

This imbalance in staff numbers has resulted in disturbing figures as, according to the Ministry of Justice, there were 114 assaults on prison staff per 1,000 prisoners in 2023/24.

Additionally, prisoner-on-staff assaults continue at a rate of over eight per day.

Assault by a prisoner was the top reason for claims by prison staff. | Accident Claims

Many campaigners argue that investing in safer and more humane prison conditions and providing support to both staff and inmates may reduce the overall number of compensation claims and save taxpayer money.

Speaking to the Byline Times, Peter Dawson of the Prison Reform Trust said: “Our prison system is failing on every front, as these numbers show.

“But unusually this is a public service which could be fixed by reducing demand rather than increasing supply.

“The political love affair with imprisonment as a symbol of toughness lies at the root of the problem, and both main parties are to blame.”

According to figures gathered by the HM Prison and Probation Service, 1628 claims have been lodged against prisons across the UK in the last five years, 592 of which have been settled.

The most common claims were assaults by prisoners, with 637 submissions, followed by slip, trips and falls, as well as Control and Restraint claims, which were both lodged over 200 times.

Claim costs totalled £28,610.68 since 2021 against Kirkham Prison.

No claims costs were logged for 2019/20 and 2020/21, but 2021/22 = £9,668.95, 2022/21 = £4,729.40, and 2023/24 = £14,212.33.