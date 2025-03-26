A prison governor began a relationship with a drug dealer who gave her a £12,000 Mercedes car paid for in drugs after she released him on licence from jail, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerri Pegg, 42, was seen as a “rising star” in the Prison Service, quickly climbing the career ladder from graduate entrant to prison governor in six years, Preston Crown Court heard.

But Pegg “didn’t play by the rules” and while governor at HMP Kirkham in Lancashire began a relationship with an inmate Anthony Saunderson, who gave her the coupe car bought with drugs, it is alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerri Pegg, former governor of HMP Kirkham, arrives at Preston Crown Court where she is accused of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of possession of criminal property | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

When police raided her home in Orrell, Wigan, they found a toothbrush with his DNA on it, jurors heard.

Barbara-Louise Webster, opening the case for the prosecution, told the jury of seven women and five men: “Despite her success she didn’t play by the rules that everybody else had to follow.

“Her downfall was two-fold, the first, despite having a good income, she lived beyond her means.

“She spent all her income and more, incurring debts and she had county court judgements made against her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a consequence, she became vulnerable and open to exploitation.

“The second was that she became emotionally and personally involved with a serving prisoner, Anthony Saunderson and later accepted an expensive car, a Mercedes C class, which was paid for by him out of his proceeds of criminal activity i.e. trading in drugs.”

Pegg denies two counts of misconduct in a public office, one by having a relationship with Saunderson and the second by failing to disclose county court judgements about her debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also denies one count of possessing criminal property, the Mercedes car, from Saunderson.

Pegg joined the prison service in 2012 as a graduate entrant, working at prisons including, Risley, Liverpool and Styal and by April 2018, was a governor at HMP Kirkham, where Saunderson was reaching the end of a lengthy sentence for drugs offences.

Kerri Pegg was seen as a “rising star” in the Prison Service, quickly climbing the career ladder from graduate entrant to prison governor in six years | Google

But from the start of her time at the jail there were concerns about Pegg being inappropriately close to prisoners, jurors heard.

It was noted she spent a lot of time in her office with Saunderson and in October 2018, he put in a request to be released on temporary licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though such requests are routine there are clear and very specific rules for how they should be dealt with – rules which Pegg broke, Ms Webster said.

She did not have authority to approve the release, but intervened and approved the application without notifying the official who should have dealt with it, it is alleged.

Days later she was moved to another jail, later becoming duty governor at HMP Lancaster Farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saunderson was released from prison in May 2019 and in early 2020, was using an Encrochat encrypted mobile phone, used by serious, organised criminals to send messages and secretly communicate.

When the system was cracked by law enforcement agencies it showed Saunderson was involved in massive drug trafficking. He has since been convicted for those offences.

But other messages also showed the “ongoing nature” of his relationship with Pegg, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 6 2020, Saunderson was sent a message on Encrochat saying “car her for ya bird 12 quid or work” and a photo of the black Mercedes coupe.

The “12 quid” meant £12,000 and “work” meant drugs.

Saunderson asked “what work they want” and he was told “top or weed” – that is, cocaine or cannabis.

Two days later Saunderson arranged for “17 packs” to be dropped off in Manchester to pay for the car, it is alleged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mercedes was then registered to Pegg at her home on April 11 2020 and a message to Saunderson from a friend read: “where u ya seedy man u and Peggy out floating orrel in the new whip?”

Pegg was arrested at her home on November 19 2020, with police finding expensive items of designer clothes.

They also found a toothbrush and a pair of flip flops at her flat.

Both items were found to have mixed DNA samples on them, matching the DNA of Pegg and Saunderson.

And paperwork seized showed Pegg was the subject of a number of county court judgements for unpaid debts.

The trial continues.