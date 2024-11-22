Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable video of a Labrador puppy’s first day on the job is capturing the hearts of many viewers.

Lancashire Police uploaded the adorable video of trainee police dog Trakr’s first tour of duty to police headquarters on their social media feeds.

The new recruit was immediately welcomed into the fold with many staff members doting over him.

Chocolate Labrador Trakr was born on Wednesday, September 11, and is named in honour of the heroic K9 who found the last World Trade Centre survivor.

The video shows the gorgeous pup, who was donated to police by Aglabs Working Labradors, bouncing around her new digs with a red ball in her mouth and sniffing the place out.

Many viewers flooded the feed with heartwarming comments welcoming her into the police fold with one calling her ‘gorgeous’, and another saying she will no doubt do her namesake proud.