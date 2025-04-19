Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lancashire say they have found the body of missing 80 year old birdwatcher Brian Fletcher following an extensive seeach.

Brian, from Bury, went missing last month, prompting a police appeal to the public.

Lancashire Police said in a new statement today: “It’s with a heavy heart that we bring you a sad update on Brian Fletcher who went missing last month.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out to try to find Brian over the last three weeks and yesterday morning (Friday, April 18) the body of a man was discovered deceased in a remote area of moorland a few miles west of the A675 at Roddlesworth, between Preston and Bolton.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe it to be Brian.”

Brian, 80, travelled from his home in Bury on Saturday March 22 to Tockholes, an area he visited regularly as he was a keen walker and bird watcher

.His car was found parked in a layby on the A675, near to Tockholes Road.

Police added: “The sad news has been delivered to Brian’s family and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“While this is not the outcome anybody would have wanted, we at least hope that this can bring them some sense of closure.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

“We would just like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who shared our appeals and all of the partner organisations who assisted with our search, and we again pass on our heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family.”