Lancashire Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing man who last seen in Preston but may be in Blackpool.

Daniel is currently missing from home in Hambleton on the Fylde and the police are now asking the public for help to find him.​

He was last known to be in Preston at 2:00pm on October 30, wearing a navy blue Superdry waterproof jacket with cotton sleeves, long sleeved navy blue ribbed jumper, jeans and black van trainers.

Daniel is described as 6'3, of slim/athletic build, with dark blonde hair, facial stubble and blue eyes.

He is also believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area.