Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have provided an update following the death of a young couple in a Blackpool house fire yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am on Wednesday morning following reports of a fire with people reported to be inside the property.

There was a significant emergency response involving officers and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, a woman in her 20s was found deceased at the scene and a man in his 20s was later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that they are in a position to name the man was 28-year-old Joshua Pearson and whilst the woman has not yet been formally identified, they believe her to be Danielle Bamber, 24.

Lancashire Police

In a tribute Joshua’s family said: “Joshua was a much-loved son, that will be sorely missed, who adored his girlfriend and children.”

Danielle’s family said: “We as a family are devastated by what has happened to Danielle our daughter and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please allow us respect as a family to grieve in peace and refrain from any further speculation on social media and to refrain from posting further pictures of Danielle and her family. Please respect our wishes at our time.”

The couple lived at the address along with their two children aged six years and 20 months.

The six-year-old was taken to hospital after the fire but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.

The 20-month-old remains in hospital in a poorly condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh and Danielle had two children, one aged six and one aged 20 months. | Courtesy Codie Lee / SWNS

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“Work is ongoing with our colleagues from the fire service to establish the exact cause of the fire and we are keeping an open mind but so far, we have found no evidence that it was started deliberately.

“We would again ask that that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation which is adding to the family’s distress.”

Read More Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' couple who died in house fire on Peter Street in Blackpool

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, our West Divisional Commander, said: “My thoughts today are with those impacted by this tragic event. This is an absolutely heartbreaking incident which has resulted in two people losing their lives, and two young children losing their parents. One of those young people remains very poorly in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our work to try and understand exactly what has happened to cause this devastating fire is ongoing and when we are in a position to give further updates we will do so, but as I’m sure people will appreciate this may take some time.

“I know news of this incident will have deeply affected people in the local area and further afield and I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can help should call 101 or report it via the Lancashire Police website. Quote log 97 of 17th July 2024.