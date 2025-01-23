Lancashire Police looking into anonymous social media post about 'suspicious' man following another person

Police have sought to reassure a community over concerns relating to claims of ‘suspicious’ behaviour in an area of Fylde.

It comes after officers spotted an anonymous Facebook post about something that was alleged to have occurred in the area of Wesham Park Drive, Wesham, on Wednesday morning.

Fylde Police said on social media: “We are aware of an anonymous Facebook post regarding suspicious activity of a person being followed by a male in the area of Wesham Park Drive yesterday morning.

“This morning Fylde Rural Task Force have been on high visibility foot patrol in the area and talking to local residents.

“We are pleased to see that this estate is very well covered by CCTV and Ring doorbells which will assist with our enquiries.

“We have not yet received a report regarding this incident and have been unable to identify the victim at this stage.

“We would advise them to contact us directly so that we can provide the relevant safeguarding and investigate this incident further.

“We want to reassure you that we take these types of reports very seriously and will continue to increase our presence in the area.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email police at [email protected]

