Lancashire Police have issued updates following two significant collisions on the M6 last week, which led to lengthy motorway closures and multiple injuries.

Collision between Standish and Leyland

On Friday morning, the M6 was closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) after a collision involving a van and a stationary skip wagon.

Motorists were warned that the M6 northbound “could be closed for several hours” following a serious crash | National Highways

The southbound carriageway reopened shortly afterward, but the northbound side remained closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one driver sustained “some really serious injuries.”

In today’s update, police confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Multi-vehicle collision near Forton Services

Just before 10.30am on Monday, police responded to a four-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 33 and Forton Services.

The incident began when a BMW 4 Series collided with a Honda CR-V, causing both vehicles to crash into the central reservation barrier.

The Honda subsequently struck a Nissan X-Trail, while the BMW collided with a Honda HR-V.

Nine people were injured in total. Eight were taken to hospital, with five suffering serious injuries. None are believed to be life-threatening.

Among the seriously injured are the BMW’s driver and front-seat passenger, both in their 30s, as well as a six-year-old girl who was a rear passenger.

A one-year-old boy in the BMW also suffered less serious injuries.

The Honda’s driver and front passenger, a man and woman in their 80s, sustained relatively minor injuries.

The Nissan’s driver, a woman in her 30s, had minor injuries. The Honda HR-V’s occupants, a man and woman in their 60s, were seriously injured.

Drivers on the M6 faced long delays after the multi-vehicle crash. Photo: National Highways | National Highways

The motorway remained closed for more than 12 hours, causing significant disruption and delays across the surrounding road network.

Repairs were completed and the road reopened after midnight.

Police confirmed today that no arrests have been made so far, with investigations ongoing.