Lancashire Police issue New Year's Eve drink drive warning after hike in offences
The police urged people to never get behind the wheel under the influence and pre-arrange transport before going out.
The force issued a statement after figures showed there were 120 more drink drive offences in Lancashire this December than the same time last year.
They said: “So far this December we have arrested people for drink or drug driving related offences… 122 more than last December!
“We are determined to keep Lancashire’s roads safe, and these arrests are evidence of that. If you are heading out for New Years Eve, please always make sure you have suitable transport arranged.
“Pre-book a taxi, use public transport or have a designated sober driver in your group.