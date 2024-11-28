Lancashire Police confirm tragic death of 32 year old woman at The Harbour psychiatric unit in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:26 BST

Police say they attended the Harbour psychiatric unit in Blackpool after the unexpected death of a 32 year old woman there.

The tragic incident has also been confirmed by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the facililty on Preston New Road..

No details have been given about the circumstamcs of the death but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Preston New Road, Blackpool at 2:09am Saturday morning (November 23)

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a 32-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

