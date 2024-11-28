Police say they attended the Harbour psychiatric unit in Blackpool after the unexpected death of a 32 year old woman there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic incident has also been confirmed by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the facililty on Preston New Road..

No details have been given about the circumstamcs of the death but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed they attended The Harbour after the death of a 32 year old woman at the unit | National World

Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a sudden death on Preston New Road, Blackpool at 2:09am Saturday morning (November 23)

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a 32-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”