Police arrested a man wanted in connection with disturbances following a rally in Blackpool town centre during the summer.

Detectives launched a public appeal for help to trace Morgan Spencer who they wished to speak to following a protest in the resort on Saturday, August 3.

He was among four men Lancashire Police wanted to track down after the outbreak of public disorder.

The 21-year-old, from Fleetwood, was arrested earlier this month and, after being quizzed by officers, Morgan was subsequently charged with violent disorder and remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court.

He is next due to appear at hearing in front of Preston Crown Court on Monday.