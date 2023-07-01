News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police block M61 north and southbound as air ambulance attends incident

Lancashire Police have closed the M61 both North and Southbound after an incident.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

Earlier this afternoon, police revealed that they were dealing with an incident on the M61 between junctions 3 and 4. An air ambulance attended the scene, leading to the police potting blocks on both North and Southbound so the ambulance could land.

UPDATE:

The block on the Southbound M61 has now been released following the departure of the air ambulance, but the block on the Northbound will remain on for now. This should be released as soon as lane 1 has been coned off.

