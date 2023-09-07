Lancashire Police attend a crash between a motorbike and a pedestrian in Bispham
Lancashire Police attended a crash between a motorbike and a pedestrian in Bispham last night (September 6).
A police spokesperson said: “It was a minor injury collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian on Ingthorpe Avenue in Bispham. We were called at around 7pm yesterday evening.”
The collision closed Ingthorpe Avenue between Bangor Avenue and Ashfield Road, but it has since reopened.
Members of the public had speculated the pedestrian was a young girl however the police could not confirm this.