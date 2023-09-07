News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Lancashire Police attend a crash between a motorbike and a pedestrian in Bispham

Lancashire Police attended a crash between a motorbike and a pedestrian in Bispham last night (September 6).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police spokesperson said: “It was a minor injury collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian on Ingthorpe Avenue in Bispham. We were called at around 7pm yesterday evening.”

The collision closed Ingthorpe Avenue between Bangor Avenue and Ashfield Road, but it has since reopened.

Members of the public had speculated the pedestrian was a young girl however the police could not confirm this.