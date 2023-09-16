Lancashire Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing woman with links to Preston and Blackpool
Lancashire Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing woman and are now asking for the public’s help to find her.
Theresa Fitzpatrick, who is known to have links to Blackpool and Preston, was last seen at on September 11 in Preston City Centre.
She is described as 5ft9, of slim build, with brown shoulder length hair with a grey streak at the front.
Theresa has a nose piercing, a rose tattoo on the left hand side of her neck up to her ear, a daisy tattoo on her ring finger and a rose tattoo on her hand.
If you have any information that could help polcie find Theresa , please contact us on 101 quoting LC-20230914-0331.