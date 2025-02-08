Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses after two cars involved in late night collision
The emergency services were called at 10pm yesterday (7th February) to Preston Old Road, Blackburn, to a report of a collision near to the Euro garage.
When officers attended, they found that two cars had been in collision. A third car in the area at the time of the collision, believed to be a dark coloured BMW saloon, left the scene.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision, but a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol. He is currently in custody.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam/CCTV/ring door bell footage from the area, or has information, please contact police on 101 – quoting log 1432 of 7th February 2025.
