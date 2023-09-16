Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by bus outside Blackpool Tower on Friday night
Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a bus close to Blackpool Tower.
Police were called around 11.15pm yesterday (Friday, September 15) to a report of an accident on the promenade.
A bus had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Bolton, suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the bus, which was empty and being returned to the depot, was not injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage to come forward.
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1630 of September 15.