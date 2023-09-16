News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by bus outside Blackpool Tower on Friday night

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a bus close to Blackpool Tower.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Police were called around 11.15pm yesterday (Friday, September 15) to a report of an accident on the promenade.

A bus had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Bolton, suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Did you witness a collision between a pedestrian and bus close to Blackpool Tower?Did you witness a collision between a pedestrian and bus close to Blackpool Tower?
The driver of the bus, which was empty and being returned to the depot, was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1630 of September 15.

