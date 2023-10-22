News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police appeal for help finding 60-year-old missing Blackpool man ‘not thought to be wearing any shoes’

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal for help finding a missing Blackpool man.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 09:52 BST

David Butterworth, 60, was last seen at 1am on Sunday 22 October 2023, with authorities concerned for his welfare. He is believed to be wearing a beige or grey coloured Adidas tracksuit and is not thought to be wearing any shoes.

David is 6ft 2, of stocky build, with medium-length grey hair, and is clean shaven. He has links to the central and south areas of Blackpool.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 or email [email protected]. If you have any information as to where David might be, please contact 101 – log 0157 of October 22, 2023.

