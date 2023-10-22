Lancashire Police appeal for help finding 60-year-old missing Blackpool man ‘not thought to be wearing any shoes’

David Butterworth, 60, was last seen at 1am on Sunday 22 October 2023, with authorities concerned for his welfare. He is believed to be wearing a beige or grey coloured Adidas tracksuit and is not thought to be wearing any shoes.

David is 6ft 2, of stocky build, with medium-length grey hair, and is clean shaven. He has links to the central and south areas of Blackpool.