Crash leaves pensioner in critical condition and another serious injured

Police were called to Warbreck Hill Road at 6.17pm yesterday (September 21) to reports a Kia Niro had mounted the pavement and collided with a telegraph pole. No other vehicles were thought to be involved.

A man in his 80's is in a critical condition after a crash in Blackpool.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable collision.

The front seat passenger, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious leg and chest injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Officers from Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage of the crash to come forward.

Sgt Pete Fyans, from our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left two people in hospital and my thoughts are very much with them at this time.

“We are working to establish exactly what caused the collision and we would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”