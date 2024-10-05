Lancashire Police apologise after family's XL bully put down due to 'admin error'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 09:40 GMT
An MP is demanding answers after Lancashire Police put down a family's pet dog by mistake.

Lancashire Police said it has given the family an “unreserved apology” for euthanising the seized dog, named Bruno, while the owners were in the process of applying for an exemption to keep him.

In a statement, the force said Bruno was put down due to an “administration error”.

A stock image of an XL Bully.A stock image of an XL Bully.
A stock image of an XL Bully.

“In August we seized an XL bully dog from an address in Morecambe as part of our powers under the Dangerous Dogs Act as XL Bully dogs are a banned breed,” the statement said.

“A file was being prepared for consideration of the owner being prosecuted for the relevant offences.

“However, unfortunately, due to an administration error the dog was subsequently euthanised before the court hearing.”

The force added that it has introduced a process “to ensure the same mistake cannot be made again”.

Lizzi Collinge, MP Morecambe and Lunesdale, told the BBC that she is demanding answers over the incident.

“This should be a ‘never event’ and I have taken this issue up directly with the police,” she said.

She added: “I was shocked to see that a much-loved pet dog, Bruno, was wrongly euthanised whilst in police care.

“Processes should have been in place to ensure this never happened.

“There is a legal process when dogs are under police care and it appears this hasn’t been followed.

“I will continue to support the family and I appeal to the police to disclose how they are changing their practices so that this is something that can never happen again.”

