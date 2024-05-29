Lancashire Police announce new horse recruit Bella's official name
Nine-year-old Irish sports horse Bella recently joined their Mountain branch after her four week trial period proved successful.
Police put out a Facebook post last week asking for the public’s help in giving her an official title.
They said: “We name our horses after places in Lancashire, and you lovely lot will have the deciding vote on the shortlist.”
Shortlisted names the public could choose from inlcuded Brindle, Eaves and Dinckley.
Announcing her new name in an updated Facebook post, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said; “Last week we asked for your help to name our newest recruit!
“Bella came to us four weeks ago and following a successful trial, she’s now part of the team.
“As is tradition, all of our horses get an ‘official’ police horse name, named after a place in Lancashire.
