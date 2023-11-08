A number of police vehicles were spotted on a residential street in Poulton as they supported the RSPCA with a warrant.

Lancashire Police, council officers and the RSPCA were spotted outside a property in Mains Lane at around 8am on Wednesday (November 8).

Officers remained at the scene at 4pm, with eyewitnesses reporting a XL Bully-type dog had been removed from the address.

Lancashire Police said they were “supporting the RSPCA with a warrant” and that they could not provide any more information.

A number of police were spotted responding to an incident at an address on Mains Lane in Poulton (Credit: Google)

The RSPCA has been approached for more information.

XL bully dog ban to begin on New Year’s Eve

American XL bully dogs will be banned from the end of the year, the Government has confirmed.

New rules due to come into force on December 31 will make it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

From New Year’s Eve, owners will also be required to muzzle the dogs under a law change laid in Parliament.

It will also be illegal to own an XL bully from February 1, 2024 unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the Index of Exempted Dogs.

The two dates have been staggered to allow owners to prepare for the new rules.

Those who want to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them with the exempt list, and will then be forced to comply with strict requirements.

This will include the requirement to muzzle them and keep them on a lead in public, but the dogs must also be microchipped and neutered.

Dogs more than a year old on January 31 must be neutered by June 30 next year, while those less than 12 months old must be neutered by December 31 2024.

Owners without a certificate of exemption will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL bully as of February 1, and their dog could be seized.

