Parents across the North West are being urged to get their children vaccinated as new NHS figures show nearly one in six had not received both doses of the MMR vaccine by the age of five.

Two doses of the vaccine give long-term protection against measles, mumps and rubella, which can cause serious illness and complications such as blindness and meningitis.

The latest North West annual data on vaccinations, published this week by NHS England, shows 15.5 per cent of children who turned five between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 had not received both doses of the MMR vaccine – and in some parts of the region the figure was as high as one in four children not fully vaccinated.

It was the lowest uptake of both doses of MMR regionally and nationally since 2010-11, although 93 per cent of five-year-olds had been given at least one dose.

The figures also show one in nine children in the region who had their second birthday in 2023-24 did not get the first dose of the MMR vaccine, and one in 10 babies had not received all three doses of the 6-in-1 vaccine, which includes protection against whooping cough and other serious diseases such as diphtheria and polio, by the age of one.

The NHS and GP practices have been sending reminders to the parents and carers of children not fully vaccinated, encouraging them to ensure their little ones are protected.

So far, NHS efforts have led to thousands more young people getting protected nationally – with data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showing over 13 per cent of previously unvaccinated children had one dose of the MMR jab between August 2023 and April 2024.

The NHS North West is encouraging parents and carers to check their children are protected against these illnesses and, if not, to contact their GP practice to book an appointment. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also warned there could be a ‘back to school surge’ of measles.

Tricia Spedding, Head of Public Health, NHS England North West, said: “Many children across the North West are still not fully vaccinated against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness and in some cases death.

“Our vaccination programmes have been protecting children for decades and are free as part of the our routine immunisation programme, saving thousands of lives and preventing thousands of children being hospitalised every year.

“We encouraging all parents across the North West to urgently check their child’s vaccination records and ensure they’re protected from becoming seriously unwell. Call your GP practice or speak to your health visitor or you can check on your NHS App for more information about vaccines or to check your child’s vaccination record.

“Contact your GP practice to arrange a vaccination appointment for your child.”

NHS England’s annual Childhood Vaccination Coverage Statistics report, co-authored with the UKHSA, contains information on the routine vaccinations offered to all children at the ages of 12 months, 24 months and five years.

Immunisation is important to safeguard children and disrupt transmission, as unvaccinated children can easily catch very contagious diseases, which even in mild cases can need several days off school. Figures from the UKHSA show there have been 90 cases of measles this year in the North West.

A new poll for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has found over half of parents said having a sick child is the most stressful aspect of family life, with a campaign urging them to make sure their children are protected.

The NHS and GP practices have also been sending reminders to families of those who are not fully vaccinated, and details of vaccinations can be found in a child’s Red Book. GPs will provide catch-up doses to children who have missed any jabs.

The NHS is also urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against whooping cough to protect their babies, as evidence shows it is over 90 per cent effective in preventing infant deaths if mums-to-be are vaccinated at the optimum time during pregnancy.

More information on vaccinations is available HERE.