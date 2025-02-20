Lancashire mum of seven causes worldwide outrage with controversial TikTok transgender baby video
Laura Birchall, 34, from Moor Road in Chorley, started doing council estate comedy sketches last month across social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.
As a nod to her haters her skits, which have amassed her quite the following, show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive.
However, her latest comedy sketch which shows her with a ‘transgender’ baby, has many arguing on social media platform X leaving some torn on whether the skit is in fact real or fake.
The sketch shows Laura holding up a baby dressed in pink. Addressing the camera she says, ‘So here is my transgender baby Bella. Bella was born a boy but now identifies as a girl and now uses pronouns’.
She goes on to add that she is trying to get a doctor’s appointment to secure some medication for 14-month-old Bella to ‘stop the male hormone taking over’ so she can be able to be who she was ‘born to be’.
Alongside setting the proverbial cat among the pigeons, her latest skit has millions of views across her social media platforms, even making the news in America.
Laura, who now has 70,000 followers, said: “The video is satire click bait rage bait or whatever you want to call it and the response to it goes to show the state the world is in to believe anything like this could be remotely true.
“It’s so sad really but also just highlights the fact that people are actually doing these things to their children.”
You can take a look at Laura’s work on her TikTok - bigbirch01 and Facebook - Begith Birchith.
