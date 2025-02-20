A Lancashire mum of seven is trending on social media as viewers of her latest controversial TikTok skit involving a ‘transgender’ baby are divided on whether it is real or fake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Birchall, 34, from Moor Road in Chorley, started doing council estate comedy sketches last month across social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.

Laura Birchall with 'transgender' baby Bella. | Laura Birchall

As a nod to her haters her skits, which have amassed her quite the following, show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, her latest comedy sketch which shows her with a ‘transgender’ baby, has many arguing on social media platform X leaving some torn on whether the skit is in fact real or fake.

The sketch shows Laura holding up a baby dressed in pink. Addressing the camera she says, ‘So here is my transgender baby Bella. Bella was born a boy but now identifies as a girl and now uses pronouns’.

The mum of seven is well-known for her comedy sketches across social media. | Laura Birchall

She goes on to add that she is trying to get a doctor’s appointment to secure some medication for 14-month-old Bella to ‘stop the male hormone taking over’ so she can be able to be who she was ‘born to be’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire mum of seven Laura Birchall goes viral on TikTok with council estate comedy sketches

Alongside setting the proverbial cat among the pigeons, her latest skit has millions of views across her social media platforms, even making the news in America.

Laura now has 70,000 social media followers. | Laura Birchall

Laura, who now has 70,000 followers, said: “The video is satire click bait rage bait or whatever you want to call it and the response to it goes to show the state the world is in to believe anything like this could be remotely true.

“It’s so sad really but also just highlights the fact that people are actually doing these things to their children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can take a look at Laura’s work on her TikTok - bigbirch01 and Facebook - Begith Birchith.