Labour MPs across Lancashire have blasted a review which could spell closure for a number of council-run care homes and day centres in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Counil recently launcehed a public consultation to gather views on future of its in-house adult social care services.

MPs have hit out at County Hall review of adult social care in Lancashire | National World

The consultation follows the County Hall Council Cabinet’s decision to initiate a strategic review of services for older people and adults with disabilities, which it says will focus on ensuring high-quality care that is sustainable and meets the changing needs of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, controversially the proposals have identified ten services which are being looked at for potential “reprovision” -a term used by the council which can directly mean replacement, being considered due to services deemed outdated and requiring significant investment to bring to a reasonable standard.

They includes five older people’s residential care homes and five older people’s day centres in areas including Thornton (Wyre), Kirkham (Fylde), Colne, Adlinton, Ormskirk and Lancaster.

Twelve Labour MPs have put their name to a letter and a press statement slamming the proposals by the Reform UK-led authority.

On the Fylde coast, they included Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers, along with Preston ‘s Mark Hendrick and West Lancashire’s Ashley Dalton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the MPs say

The statement said: “As Lancashire MPs, on behalf of our constituents, we raise legitimate concerns surrounding recent adult social care service proposals at Lancashire County Council. We speak on behalf ofour communities, ensuring their voices are heard.

“Since the proposed “reprovision” of 10 care homes/day centres was announced, our constituents have reached out in their hundreds.

“They voiced fear, confusion, sadness, and anger, alongside love, compassion, and honesty. When they learnt that a timeline for moving residents already existed, they felt their fears were confirmed and their voices grew louder.

“Our communities want to protect our council-run care homes and day centres because they see that their value extends beyond their walls. They know the impact they can have on hospital waiting times, carers physical & mental health, isolation, poverty, abuse, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They know that the jobs are stable, that day centres bring life to communities, and that they are safer in our hands than those of the private sector. Our communities know that the real value of their care homes and day centres, exceeds their sale price.”

The MPs also sent a letter to County Hall demanding answing a number of questions.

They included a pointed question to Cllr Graham Dalton, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, named by the councillors as a part-owner of a private care company.

They asked: “What measures will you put in place to ensure that councillors with a vested interest in the private adult social care sector do not profit from these decisions?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors whp put their name to the statement and letter were Lorraine Beavers MP -Blackpool North & Fleetwood; Andy MacNae MP – Rossendale & Darwen; Ashley Dalton MP – West Lancashire. Cat Smith MP – Lancaster & Wyre; Jonathan Hinder MP – Pendle & Clitheroe; Lizzi Collinge MP– Morecambe & Lunesdale; Mark Hendrick MP – Preston; Maya Ellis MP – Ribble Valley; Oliver Ryan MP – Burnley

What Graham Dalton says

Cllr Graham Dalton responded: “ "I want to make it clear that I have no contracts to provide care for the County Council.

"I have decades of experience in the healthcare industry as a registered nurse, and I am also the part owner in a healthcare company which provides complex nursing and healthcare support for people in their own homes.

"I am disappointed to hear of inaccurate claims about the services my company provides. When I was elected as a councillor I registered all of my interests and these are visible on the county council website for members of the public and other councillors to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also important to note that the services provided by my company fall under healthcare – such as clinical nursing support – which is distinct from the social care services commissioned by the County Council.

"I do not financially benefit from any decisions made by the County Council, nor do I hold any pecuniary interests that would influence my role as a councillor.”

Regrading the consultation, he said: “said: "This consultation is a really important opportunity for service users, families, staff, communities and stakeholders to share their views and help shape the future of adult social care in our county.

"We do understand that this is an unsettling time for residents, their families and staff at these sites while this review takes place. For that reason we have pledged to handle the process with compassion, respect, and transparency.

"I would also like to make it clear that no decisions have been made about the future of any of these services.”