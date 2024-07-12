The case was heard at Lancaster Magistrates' Court | National World

A Fleetwood man charged with assault has had his case sent to Preston Crown Court for plea and trial preparation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Hankey, 60, of Quayside, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

National World

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Fleetwood in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hankey appeared before Lancaster Magistrates this morning (Friday July 12) when he had his case sent to the higher court, for a hearing on Friday, August 9.

He was granted conditional bail until that hearing.