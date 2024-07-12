Lancashire man's alleged assault and strangulation case sent to Preston Crown Court
A Fleetwood man charged with assault has had his case sent to Preston Crown Court for plea and trial preparation.
Stephen Hankey, 60, of Quayside, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.
The incident is alleged to have occurred in Fleetwood in January this year.
Hankey appeared before Lancaster Magistrates this morning (Friday July 12) when he had his case sent to the higher court, for a hearing on Friday, August 9.
He was granted conditional bail until that hearing.
