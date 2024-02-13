Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after his driving tragically led to the death of two of his passengers.

On October 29, 2021, Bradley Clough, 25, of Burnley Road, Lancashire, was driving seven passengers in his five-seater car in Perham Down Road when he skidded off the road, colliding with trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Jack Paolucci, 19, and Courtney Jennings, 18, were declared dead at the scene.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries in the collision.

It was established in the collision investigation that the car was overloaded and one of the tyres was underinflated.

Last Thursday at Winchester Crown Court, following a week-long trial in December, Clough was jailed for three years for two counts of causing death by careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement, the families of Courtney and Jack said: “It is still impossible to comprehend, understand or see a way forward without the light Courtney and Jack brought to our lives.

“Such a tragic night that has affected the lives of numerous families.

“Some of the heartbreak would have been eased by truth and remorse from Bradley for an action that cost us so much.

“But unfortunately, that was not to be.

READ MORE: Family of Skelmersdale murder victim Lenny Scott pay heartbreaking tribute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we are thankful that after two years and three months we have some justice and Bradley Clough gets the reflection time in prison it’s so clear he needs.”

They added: “As the two families of Courtney and Jack, we remain bound by the love they shared for each other and provide each other the strength needed to manage each day as one family.

“Jack and Courtney, who were engaged, had their whole lives and promising careers in the Army ahead of them.

“For our children, we will be forever proud and grateful that you chose us to be your parents.

“We would like to ask parents to educate their children on the dangers of being in an over laden car without a seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important too, when your child starts to drive, that they understand the responsibility the privilege of driving comes with and the essential requirement for maintaining their vehicle properly.

“If Courtney and Jack can help one other family not to suffer like we have, our loss won't have been in vain.”

Investigating officer Rachel Catling of the Serious Collision Investigating Team said: “Clough’s actions were incredibly reckless and irresponsible, leading to two young people tragically losing their lives.

“Jack and Courtney, who were engaged, had their whole lives and promising careers in the army ahead of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to pay tribute to them and their parents who have behaved with dignity and respect throughout this lengthy process despite the significant amount of pain that they must be experiencing.

“Clough should have been well aware of how dangerous his car was to drive. Not only that, he lied during interview, claiming to be blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

“CCTV footage showed there was no other vehicle nearby at the time of the collision.

“I am pleased he has been jailed for his actions and I hope the families of Jack and Courtney can get some sort of sense of closure and begin to rebuild their lives.”