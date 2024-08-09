Lancashire man has trial date fixed after he denies assault and strangulation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Fleetwood man who pleaded not guilty to assault and deliberate strangulation will have his trial heard next year.
Stephen Hankey, 60, of Quayside, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation when he appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Friday).
The incident is alleged to have occurred in Fleetwood in January this year.
The case was adjourned for a pre-trial review which will be held at the court on July 29, 2025.
Hankey’s trial was listed for three days and is scheduled to start on September 23, 2025.
He was granted conditional bail until that hearing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.