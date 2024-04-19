Lancashire man dies in motorbike crash in Torquay
A Lancashire motorcyclist has died in a crash in Torquay.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at 7.40pm on Tuesday in Teignmouth Road. It was reported that the collision involved a motorcycle and a Citroen C1 car.
The bike rider, a man in his 40s from Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. He has not been named.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene and officers from the Roads Policing Team are now appealing for people with relevant information or dash-cam footage which might assist them, to get in touch.
