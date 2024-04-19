Lancashire man dies in motorbike crash in Torquay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire motorcyclist has died in a crash in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at 7.40pm on Tuesday in Teignmouth Road. It was reported that the collision involved a motorcycle and a Citroen C1 car.

The bike rider, a man in his 40s from Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. He has not been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad