Published 24th Feb 2025

A convicted sex offender from Lancashire has been arrested and charged following an appeal.

Jake Bertram, 33, formerly from Catterall, was wanted for failing to comply with his supervision requirements.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal in December for the public’s help in locating him.

Bertram, who was known to have links in Preston and Blackpool, was arrested yesterday.

He was later charged with failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

Bertram was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

