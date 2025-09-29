A car that may have travelled into Lancashire after an arson attack which forced a mother and her young child to flee their home with their pets is being sought by police.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleggswood Avenue, Littleborough, Greater Manchester, at around 1.15am on September 6.

The mother and child were asleep when the car was set alight and were alerted to danger by the vehicle’s alarm, according to GMP.

A mother and her young child fled their home with their pets after their car was set on fire and the blaze spread to the front of the house in a “deliberate attack”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said | Greater Manchester Police

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and conspiracy to commit arson. He was bailed pending further inquiries.

The force has released an image of a car detectives would like to identify, and said they want to speak to its owner or occupants.

The vehicle is said to have come from the direction of Hollingworth Road and left the same way.

It is believed it could have travelled to Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

The force has released an image of a car detectives would like to identify. It is believed it could have travelled to Lancashire and West Yorkshire | Greater Manchester Police

DC Mel Jeffery, of the force’s Rochdale division, said: “This was a terrifying and deliberate attack that could have ended in tragedy.

“A mother and her young child were asleep in their home when their car was set alight on the driveway, just outside the front door.

“The flames quickly spread to the front of the house, and it was only thanks to the car’s alarm that they were able to escape safely with their pets.”

“The trauma they’ve experienced is unimaginable. They are safe, but shaken and deeply affected by what happened.

“We believe this was a targeted incident, and while there is no wider threat to the public, we are determined to find those responsible.

“I’m urging anyone who lives or works in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam recordings from around the time of the incident on September 6. Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece we need.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or their live chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 205 of 06/09/25, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.