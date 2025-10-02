Lancashire’s political leaders have spoken of their “shock and sadness” following a suspected terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue which left two people dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police shot a man after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Crumpsall, on Thursday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said three others remain in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s political leaders have spoken of their “shock and sadness” following a suspected terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The incident happened as members of the Jewish community were observing Yom Kippur - a day of fasting, reflection and prayer - with synagogues across the country particularly busy.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am and said they were responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

Following the attack, the leaders of Lancashire County Council issued a joint statement offering their condolences and pledging continued support for the region’s Jewish community.

Cllr Stephen Atkinson, leader of the council, and Cllr Azhar Ali OBE, leader of the opposition, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the distressing events that unfolded this morning at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On what should have been a sacred and peaceful day for the Jewish community, this appalling attack has left many shaken and grieving.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - individuals, families, and the wider community. We stand in solidarity with Manchester’s Jewish community and offer our heartfelt support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Since the local elections in May we have been actively engaging with the Jewish community and will further this engagement over the coming weeks and months.

“We also wish to express our appreciation for the swift and courageous response of the emergency services, who acted decisively to protect lives and bring the situation under control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police shot a man after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Footage shared on social media appeared to show officers being warned that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal unit. Shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am. The suspect is believed to be dead, although officers said this “cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said additional police would be deployed to synagogues nationwide in the wake of the “horrific” attack, while the King also expressed his “deep shock and sadness”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said one of the victims appeared to be a security guard, while eyewitnesses described how the attacker “started stabbing anyone near him” moments after crashing a vehicle into the synagogue gates.