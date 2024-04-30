Lancashire is a lucky place to live for the People's Postcode Lottery, figures show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Players sign up with their postcodes and pay £12 per month to be automatically entered into all draws.
Each month, winning postcodes are chosen at random and all participants sharing the postcode split the prize.
Gaming magazine 1337 Games analysed the total number of Postcode Lottery wins in each area in the UK.
The total number of wins was divided by the number of postcode districts in each area, to determine the areas that are most likely to win.
By far, the luckiest area in the Postcode Lottery is Preston, with 41.36 wins per postcode district on average.
In total, there have been 455 wins in the Preston area, spread over the city’s 11 different postcode districts.
A 2018 draw saw one player win a new car and £50,000, while another draw in 2020 saw six players win £1,000 each.
In second place is Warrington, with 33.69 wins per postcode district; there are 16 in the area, which have each won the Postcode Lottery an average of 33.69 times.
Just last year saw 18 neighbours win £31,250 each after a winning draw, with seven others winning £62,500 each.
Next on the list is Blackpool, which has had an average of 33.13 Postcode Lottery wins in each of its eight postcode districts.
Overall, the seaside town has had 265 wins. 2020 saw eight winners receive £30,000 each after their postcode was chosen.
In 10th place was Blackburn, with 27.54 average wins per postcode district.
Emre Aksu, a spokesperson from 1337 Games, said: “It’s not surprising that so many people take their chances by participating in the Postcode Lottery, with prizes of up to £500,000.
“The postcodes are chosen using a random algorithm, which is used to make the outcome unpredictable.
“However, it is interesting to see such a big difference in how often postcodes in certain districts are drawn.”
