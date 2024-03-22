Lancashire horse rescue centre saves the life of starving gentle giant Seamus
A 15-year-old Clydesdale horse called Seamus has been rescued by World Horse Welfare after he was discovered slowly starving to death in a field with no grass. The gentle giant was so starved when he was found that it was touch-and-go as to whether he would survive.
Thanks to the intensive care he received at the charity’s Lancashire Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Seamus has made a full recovery and been successfully rehomed back to his native country of Scotland.
Seamus was rescued from the hillside field by World Horse Welfare Field Officer Seema Ritson who said: "When I saw Seamus I was shocked to see a giant skeleton, with bare patches of flesh where there should have been a thick, chestnut coat.
"I could see he’d had to crane his neck through the fence to reach any morsel of forage, but this was simply not enough to sustain him."
Over the course of eight months Seamus slowly recovered at the charity’s Lancashire centre and his placid temperament, which persisted despite his previous neglect, meant that Seamus was quickly rehomed when ready.
Over the course of eight months Seamus slowly recovered at the charity's Lancashire centre and his placid temperament, which persisted despite his previous neglect, meant that Seamus was quickly rehomed when ready.

As the largest equine rehoming charity in the UK, World Horse Welfare rehabilitates the horses and ponies that come into its four rescue and rehoming centres with a view to finding them loving new homes.
Seamus’ rehomer Nikky had previous experience with Thoroughbreds and Highland Ponies but Seamus was her first heavy breed.
She said: "Transport was a bit tricky due to his size, but we found an experienced transporter of Clydesdales to bring him home to Scotland.
"We cannot thank World Horse Welfare enough for giving him a chance of life and entrusting us with his follow-on care."
Now the face of the charity’s latest fundraising appeal, Seamus is just one of hundreds of horses rescued and rehomed by World Horse Welfare every year.
