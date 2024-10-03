Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire baker is being tipped to win this year’s Great British Bake Off.

The Channel 4 show aired one of its most dramatic episodes on Tuesday night, as two stars departed the tent.

Jeff was the first to leave following a bout of illness that made him unable to complete the technical challenge. Then later in the episode it was Hazel's turn to exit, after her Viennese biscuits weren't up to scratch.

Following Tuesday night's departures, Gambling.com Television Expert James Leyfield has looked into the mixing bowl and created updated markets on who will leave the tent next, and which contestant will win the series - and it’s good news for one Lancashire contestant.

Bake off contestant Sumayeh | channel 4

Sumayah, a dentistry student from Preston landed the 'Star Baker' title this week thanks to her Enchanted Garden puppet theatre, which even had mobile biscuit wheels. Following her episode two exploits, Sumayah is 13/8 favourite to win Bake Off's 15th series, just ahead of John, who drops down to 2/1 second favourite.

Mike, who's biscuits were actually voted the best in the latest technical challenge, is 4/1to win this year's Bake Off. He is just behind Lancashire’s Gill, whose price has decreased from 5/1 to3/1 for victory. It comes after Paul said her Showstopper design was "exceptional".

While Christiaan missed out on the Star Baker award, his Showstopper was praised as "very professional" by Paul, and he received the next best thing for his efforts - a Hollywood Handshake. Christiaan is now into 5/1 to win the series, followed by 6/1 chance Georgie.

Nelly is the 15/8 favourite to exit the tent, with Dylan just behind at 2/1. Andy isn't far back either at 9/4, despite his Viennese biscuits impressing at the beginning of episode two.

They hope to emulate the success of Chorley’s John Whaite, who won the show in 2012. He’s gone on to huge TV success, and ranks as the third-highest earner of all GBBO contestants, pulling in an average £1,368per Instagram post.