Lancashire firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud on Jubilee Lane, Blackpool
It’s not every day you get a call out to rescue a horse trapped in mud but that’s exactly what happened to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
Three fire engines from Fleetwood, South Shore and Preston attended the animal rescue on Jubilee Lane yesterday at 10.44am. The incident involved a horse who had got stranded in mud.
Firefighters used strops, slings and inflatable walkways to rescue the horse who had got stranded in mud. The animal was then handed into the care of a vet for an examination.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty minutes.
