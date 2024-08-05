It’s not every day you get a call out to rescue a horse trapped in mud but that’s exactly what happened to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines from Fleetwood, South Shore and Preston attended the animal rescue on Jubilee Lane yesterday at 10.44am. The incident involved a horse who had got stranded in mud.

Firefighters used strops, slings and inflatable walkways to rescue the horse who had got stranded in mud at a location on Jubilee Lane. | Google

Read More Lancashire Police receive outpouring of love and messages of support following riots

Firefighters used strops, slings and inflatable walkways to rescue the horse who had got stranded in mud. The animal was then handed into the care of a vet for an examination.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty minutes.