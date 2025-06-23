Lancashire Fire Service deployed advanced firefighting robot to Central Club blaze

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has taken a major technological leap in firefighting efforts by deploying an advanced robotic unit to tackle the ongoing blaze at the Central Club.

The cutting edge device developed by Rosenbauer is an RTE Advanced Firefighting Robot - designed to detect and combat fires with minimal risk to human firefighters.

The blaze erupted on Saturday afternoon at the old Central Club on Kent Road, a site well known to fans of the singer as a filming location for his 2005 hit Advertising Space.

Emergency services were called just before 3pm. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the disused venue, prompting warnings from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for residents nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to the heavy smoke plume.

The robot used is equipped with advanced thermal imaging optics enabling it to navigate through smoke filled environments and pinpoint heat sources with precision. It also features an onboard hose system allowing it to engage fires directly.

The deployment marks a significant evolution in firefighting strategy offering increased safety for fire crews by reducing the need for them to enter hazardous structures during intense blazes.

Crews were on scene at the Central Club over the weekend, working alongside the robotic unit to contain the fire. Road closures in the area are still in effect and Lancashire Fire and Rescue has advised local residents to remain indoors and keep windows and doors shut due to heavy smoke.

The robot's use is part of a broader move by Lancashire Fire and Rescue to integrate cutting edge technology into emergency response operations. The service recently conducted successful trials of firefighting drones and other robotic equipment, which are seen as potential game changers in fire and rescue scenarios.

These innovations are not only helping reduce risk to personnel but also enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of firefighting tactics.

The fire has since been brough under control.

Incident Commander Kirsty McCreesh has urged locals to keep doors and windows closed and to stay inside where possible as the smoke continues to impact air quality in the vicinity.

“As the fire broke through there was a large smoke flume that is affecting the local area. For this reason we evacuated some of the properties nearby.”

No injuries have been reported in relation to Saturday’s fire. Police inquiries into the suspected arson are ongoing and two have been arrested in connection.