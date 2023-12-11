Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service attend house fire in Blackpool
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spent nearly two hours dealing with a domestic building fire in Blackpool last night (Sunday, Decemeber 10).
At 19:40pm, two fire engines from St Annes and Preesall attended a domestic building fire on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty minutes.