Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service attend house fire in Blackpool

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spent nearly two hours dealing with a domestic building fire in Blackpool last night (Sunday, Decemeber 10).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:44 GMT
At 19:40pm, two fire engines from St Annes and Preesall attended a domestic building fire on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty minutes.

