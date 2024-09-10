Lancashire Fire and Rescue have been called to unsafe building in Blackpool.

With the area on Francis Street cordoned off for the safety of the public and a number of emergency service personnel on the scene, fire services were seen using an aerial ladder platform to enable firefighters to access the roof of the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair.

Francis Street | Google Maps

Firefighters were seen removing bricks and assorted debris from the roof of the row of terraced houses. It appeared as if an old chimney stack had collapsed, leading to a number of heavy bricks and other pieces of flagging coming loose and toppling towards the edge of the roof, potentially falling off onto the pavement below.

More news to follow...