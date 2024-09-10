Lancashire Fire & Rescue called to emergency on Blackpool street as bricks fall from home's roof

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:58 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have been called to unsafe building in Blackpool.

With the area on Francis Street cordoned off for the safety of the public and a number of emergency service personnel on the scene, fire services were seen using an aerial ladder platform to enable firefighters to access the roof of the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair.

Francis Streetplaceholder image
Francis Street | Google Maps

Firefighters were seen removing bricks and assorted debris from the roof of the row of terraced houses. It appeared as if an old chimney stack had collapsed, leading to a number of heavy bricks and other pieces of flagging coming loose and toppling towards the edge of the roof, potentially falling off onto the pavement below.

More news to follow...

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire FirefightersLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice