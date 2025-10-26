Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issues warning to BBC Celebrity Traitors fans
The warning was issued as part of Candle Safety Week to highlight the potential dangers that can occur.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Watching The Celebrity Traitors tonight? Some of you might be lighting a few candles to set the mood for a cosy night in.”
They added: “Here are a few quick tips to help you stay safe while enjoying your favourite shows:
“Place candles on table, heat-resistant surfaces, well out of reach of children and pets.
“Keep all flames away from upholstery, soft furnishings, and anything flammable.
“Extinguish all candles before you leave the room or go to sleep.”
They signed the post off by urging members of the public to “Stay safe and enjoy the drama on screen, not in your living room”.
You can watch comedian Alan Carr and co. in the Celebrity Traitors series on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.