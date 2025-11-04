Lancashire Fire and Rescue issue update after cordoning off area of Cross Street in Fleetwood

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 21:05 GMT
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after being called out to a Fleetwood property earlier today.

At 9.14am this morning one fire engine from Fleetwood attended an incident on Cross Street, in Fleetwood.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident involved a gas leak.

The area was then cordoned off whilst Cadent Gas isolated the street supply.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty-five minutes.

There were no reported casualties.

