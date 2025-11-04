Lancashire Fire and Rescue issue update after cordoning off area of Cross Street in Fleetwood
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after being called out to a Fleetwood property earlier today.
At 9.14am this morning one fire engine from Fleetwood attended an incident on Cross Street, in Fleetwood.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident involved a gas leak.
The area was then cordoned off whilst Cadent Gas isolated the street supply.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty-five minutes.
There were no reported casualties.