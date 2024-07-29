Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent safety message has been issued by Electricity North West aimed at farmers across its region.

Statistics revealed by the power network operator show that in the last 12 months, 24 separate safety incidents have occurred, with many more expected to go unreported.

Almost every incident involved machinery coming into contact with the power network which led to either spans of line coming down or snapped wood poles.

As well as posing significant safety risks, many of the incidents caused power cuts in the local areas and more than £200,000 worth of damage.

Now, to mark Farm Safety Week, the firm is urging farmers to make safety a number one priority by looking out, looking up and not dicing with death around powerful electrical equipment.

Paul Killilea, Electricity North West’s asset and investment director said: “Safety is our number one priority, and we urge farmers to remain vigilant to the hazards in their work area – it could save their lives.

“We’ve seen a lot of incidents on the network in the last 12 months and particularly in the last three months where 14 safety incidents happened.”

He added: “Thankfully, despite all the incidents, there haven’t been any injuries, but it doesn’t reflect how serious each incident is.

“The electricity network is both overhead and underground and covers thousands of miles across the region. Our one message for Farm Safety Week is to look out and look up.”

Now in its twelfth year, Farm Safety Week is an initiative organised by the Farm Safety Foundation which brings attention to the number of serious incidents and fatal injuries in the industry and highlight what is being done.

If equipment collides with overhead lines, people should: