Emergency services attended a late night incident at a home in Thornton Cleveleys last night (Monday, December 4).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they were called to reports of a domestic building fire on Rossendale Avenue just before midnight.

Two fire engines were in attendance but the fire was out upon their arrival and they left after half an hour.

Lancashire Police have also confirmed their attendance and said that the incident involved a concern for welfare.