A Lancashire woman who launched a successful edible card company for dogs after suffering a major heart attack has secured £50,000 on BBC show Dragons' Den. Gemma Connolly from Chorley, who is the brain child behind Scoff Paper, has secured major backing from BBC Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies to allow her business to take full advantage of the growing pet treat market.

Volunteer guide dog puppy raiser, Gemma, who appeared on the show yesterday (Thursday) alongside Leo, a young golden retriever, won Sara over with her clever idea and the tenacity she’s maintained in building her business from the ground up.

After a tough grilling from the panel, investor Sara agreed to an investment of £50k in return for 25 per cent of the company.

Gemma began volunteering for Guide Dogs 10 years ago after suffering a major heart attack whilst working in a very stressful job.

Gemma Connolly, from Chorley, (right) secured £50,000 from Sara Davies (pictured left) for her edible greetings cards for dogs.

This helped to rehabilitate her and has led to supporting 16 dogs so far.

She usually has the dogs from around eight weeks to 15 months, and, like many dog lovers, likes to celebrate their birthdays, ‘gotcha’ days and other occasions.

She came up with the idea for Scoff Paper in March 2020 when one of the guide dog puppies, Loki, tried to eat a greeting card that she had bought to celebrate his birthday.

Fast forward three years, and after working two jobs and ploughing every single penny into the business, Gemma is proud to see her Scoff Paper cards on display at many major UK retailers, including John Lewis and Pets at Home. The cards - made with potatoes and natural flavourings such as bacon, cheese, chicken and peanut - are designed and made in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

One of the edible dog cards.

Speaking of her triumph, Gemma, who created her first range of edible card prototypes from her kitchen table, said: “I’m not good at blowing my own trumpet, but I gave it everything I had when I went into The Den and was proud of my presentation and my responses to the Dragons’ subsequent grilling.

"It probably helped that I had Leo by my side."

Sara Davies said: "Gemma's belief in her fantastic product was clear from the moment she stepped into the Den.

"I'm excited to work alongside Gemma to mentor her through the next exciting stage of growth as she goes on to inspire dog owners around the world to celebrate their pets' special occasions with edible cards."

Gemma added: “When Sara said she believed in me and my vision, it meant so much.